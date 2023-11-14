Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full Flight Deck [Image 3 of 3]

    Full Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.13.2023

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the San Diego Bay with embarked aircraft from the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 and the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, Nov. 13, 2013. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Brandon Walker)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 01:36
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
