Full Flight Deck

USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the San Diego Bay with embarked aircraft from the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 and the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, Nov. 13, 2013. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Brandon Walker)

