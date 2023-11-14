Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Heave Line

    Sailors Heave Line

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors heave around mooring lines as USS Boxer (LHD 4) departs Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 14, 2023. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Heave Line [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors Heave Line
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    USS BOXER
    LHD4

