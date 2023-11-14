12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Commanding Officer, uncases 12th MLR’s unit colors during the redesignation ceremony of 12th Marines to 12th MLR on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. 12th MLR is designed to deploy on short notice, persist inside an engagement area, and degrade an adversary’s decision-making ability. 12th MLR’s forward presence in the first island chain contributes to integrated deterrence efforts and ensures they are postured to quickly respond to a range of crises or contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

