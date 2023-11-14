Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division march during the redesignation ceremony of 12th Marines to 12th MLR on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. 12th MLR is designed to deploy on short notice, persist inside an engagement area, and degrade an adversary’s decision-making ability. 12th MLR’s forward presence in the first island chain contributes to integrated deterrence efforts and ensures they are postured to quickly respond to a range of crises or contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 23:03
    Photo ID: 8123698
    VIRIN: 231115-M-CG913-1076
    Resolution: 7815x5213
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony
    12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony
    12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony
    12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony
    12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    3dMarDiv
    3d Marine Division
    INDOPACOM
    12th MLR
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT