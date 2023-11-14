U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Commanding Officer, retires 12th Marines’ unit colors during the redesignation ceremony of 12th Marines to 12th MLR on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. 12th MLR is designed to deploy on short notice, persist inside an engagement area, and degrade an adversary’s decision-making ability. 12th MLR’s forward presence in the first island chain contributes to integrated deterrence efforts and ensures they are postured to quickly respond to a range of crises or contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 23:03 Photo ID: 8123699 VIRIN: 231115-M-CG913-1086 Resolution: 6583x4391 Size: 3.61 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th MLR Redesignation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.