    2023 Veterans Day at Solvang Veterans Hall [Image 4 of 4]

    2023 Veterans Day at Solvang Veterans Hall

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Members of the American Legion Post 534 present the American flag during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony held each year pays tribute to those service men and women who served their country with honor. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

