A Korean War and World War II veteran listen to the choir sing during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. The choir performed the U.S. National Anthem for guests in attendance at the ceremony honoring Veterans both past and present. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8123530
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-GJ070-1054
|Resolution:
|5186x3704
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Veterans Day at Solvang Veterans Hall [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
