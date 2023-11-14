Veterans Day wreaths lay at the base of the Santa Maria Freedom Monument flag pole in Santa Maria, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony hosted U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, as a speaker for the event to show support to Vandenberg’s local community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 8123463 VIRIN: 231114-F-VJ291-1087 Resolution: 5490x3921 Size: 12.68 MB Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.