Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Veterans Day wreaths lay at the base of the Santa Maria Freedom Monument flag pole in Santa Maria, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony hosted U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, as a speaker for the event to show support to Vandenberg’s local community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 8123463
    VIRIN: 231114-F-VJ291-1087
    Resolution: 5490x3921
    Size: 12.68 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event
    2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Vandenberg
    USAF
    Santa Maria
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT