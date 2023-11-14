Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event [Image 1 of 2]

    2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, speaks at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Santa Maria Freedom Monument in Santa Maria, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. Speakers honored veterans’ sacrifices in the line of duty and remembered those who gave their life defending our country. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Vandenberg
    USAF
    Santa Maria
    USSF

