U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, speaks at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Santa Maria Freedom Monument in Santa Maria, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. Speakers honored veterans’ sacrifices in the line of duty and remembered those who gave their life defending our country. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|8123462
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-VJ291-1042
|Resolution:
|4761x3401
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Santa Maria Veterans Day Event [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
