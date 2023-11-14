Veterans and local community members listen to a speech presented by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, during the Veterans Day ceremony in Lompoc, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony began at 11 a.m. to commemorate the temporary cease fire between Allien nations and Germany during the first World War on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Veterans Day is a holiday meant to honor those that served and sacrificed for the United States’ freedom. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 18:31 Photo ID: 8123453 VIRIN: 231111-F-XI961-1114 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.66 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.