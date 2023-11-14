Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Veterans Day 2023

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Veterans and local community members listen to a speech presented by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, during the Veterans Day ceremony in Lompoc, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. The ceremony began at 11 a.m. to commemorate the temporary cease fire between Allien nations and Germany during the first World War on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Veterans Day is a holiday meant to honor those that served and sacrificed for the United States’ freedom. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 18:31
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Veterans Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

