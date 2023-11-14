Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Veterans Day 2023

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, delivers a speech at a Veterans Day ceremony in Lompoc, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. Her speech highlighted the significance of the service members who sacrificed their life for the nation, and for the young Guardians and Airmen who will do the same in the future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 18:31
    Photo ID: 8123450
    VIRIN: 231111-F-XI961-1077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans Day 2023
    Veterans Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    vandenberg
    veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT