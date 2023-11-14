Capt. Kevin Brown, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune commander and director, makes closing remarks during a renaming ceremony for the Naval Dental Center on Nov. 14, 2023, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of the Navy dental officer who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8122682
|VIRIN:
|231114-N-FB730-1030
|Resolution:
|4584x5627
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT