Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony

Capt. Kevin Brown, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune commander and director, makes closing remarks during a renaming ceremony for the Naval Dental Center on Nov. 14, 2023, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of the Navy dental officer who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I.

