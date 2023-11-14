Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Capt. Kevin Brown, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune commander and director, makes closing remarks during a renaming ceremony for the Naval Dental Center on Nov. 14, 2023, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of the Navy dental officer who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I.

