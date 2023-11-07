Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony

Pictured left to right: Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Command Master Chief Jason Roeder, Hospital Corspman Third Class Ryan Robinson, and 2nd Dental Battalion Command Senior Chief Stephanie Johnson present a tree from Belleau Wood during the renaming of Naval Dental Center on Nov. 14, 2023. The newly named Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of the Navy dental officer who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I. The tree from Belleau Wood will be planted as a living memorial to Lt. j.g. Osborne and the many others who gave their lives during the battle.

