    Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Pictured left to right: Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Command Master Chief Jason Roeder, Hospital Corspman Third Class Ryan Robinson, and 2nd Dental Battalion Command Senior Chief Stephanie Johnson present a tree from Belleau Wood during the renaming of Naval Dental Center on Nov. 14, 2023. The newly named Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of the Navy dental officer who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I. The tree from Belleau Wood will be planted as a living memorial to Lt. j.g. Osborne and the many others who gave their lives during the battle.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 13:44
    Photo ID: 8122681
    VIRIN: 231114-N-FB730-1026
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Dental clinic
    Belleau wood
    renaming
    2nd Dental Battalion
    NMCCL

