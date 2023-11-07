Capt. Sherry Caraveo, left, 2nd Dental Battalion commanding officer, and Capt. Kevin Brown, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune commander and director, unveil the new sign for the previous Naval Dental Center building on Nov. 14, 2023, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The newly named Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of the Navy dental officer who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8122680
|VIRIN:
|231114-N-FB730-1020
|Resolution:
|6502x4332
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT