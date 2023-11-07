Capt. Sherry Caraveo, left, 2nd Dental Battalion commanding officer, and Capt. Kevin Brown, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune commander and director, unveil the new sign for the previous Naval Dental Center building on Nov. 14, 2023, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The newly named Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of the Navy dental officer who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 8122680 VIRIN: 231114-N-FB730-1020 Resolution: 6502x4332 Size: 4.22 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval dental clinic renaming ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.