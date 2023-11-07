MARFORCOM CG tours USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1) with Hon. Charles F. Bolden and Ship Sponsor Mrs. Alexis Bolden

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, U.S. Navy Capt. James Murdock, commander, Military Sealift Command Atlantic, the Honorable Charles F. Bolden Jr., 12th Administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Mrs. Alexis Bolden poses for a group during a tour of the USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1) at Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, VA, November 9, 2023. The Honorable Charles F. Bolden Jr., and his spouse Alexis Bolden, the ship's sponsor, visited and spoke about the history of Montford Point Marines with the leadership and the crew of the USNS Montford Point since christening of the ship on November 13, 2012. (USMC photo by Casey Price)

