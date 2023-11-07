MARFORCOM CG tours USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1) with Hon. Charles F. Bolden and Ship Sponsor Mrs. Alexis Bolden

U.S. Navy Civilian Joshua Jordan, Captain of USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1) directs Alexis Bolden, the ship’s sponsor, to look towards the front of the ship during a tour of the USNS Montford Point at Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, VA, November 9, 2023. The Honorable Charles F. Bolden Jr., and his spouse Alexis Bolden, the ship’s sponsor visited and spoke about the history of Montford Point Marines with the leadership and the crew of the USNS Montford Point since christening of the ship on November 13, 2012. (USMC photo by Casey Price)

