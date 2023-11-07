Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORCOM CG tours USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1) with Hon. Charles F. Bolden and Ship Sponsor Mrs. Alexis Bolden [Image 4 of 8]

    MARFORCOM CG tours USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1) with Hon. Charles F. Bolden and Ship Sponsor Mrs. Alexis Bolden

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Casey Price 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Navy Civilian Joshua Jordan, Captain of USNS Montford Point (T-ESD-1) directs Alexis Bolden, the ship’s sponsor, to look towards the front of the ship during a tour of the USNS Montford Point at Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, VA, November 9, 2023. The Honorable Charles F. Bolden Jr., and his spouse Alexis Bolden, the ship’s sponsor visited and spoke about the history of Montford Point Marines with the leadership and the crew of the USNS Montford Point since christening of the ship on November 13, 2012. (USMC photo by Casey Price)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:29
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Military Sealift Command
    MARFORCOM
    USNS Montford Point
    Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh
    Hon. Charles F. Bolden

