Task Force Marne troops train alongside NATO Allies during exercise Iron Spear

Multinational troops representing Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. including the U.S. Army’s Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stage their vehicles before a firepower demonstration conducted jointly with elements of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups from Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, during exercise Iron Spear in Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 13, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

