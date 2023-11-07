Task Force Marne troops train alongside NATO Allies during exercise Iron Spear

A Polish tank moves into position to join NATO Allies from Canada, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie and Bravo Companies, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups from Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, for exercise Iron Spear in Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 13, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

