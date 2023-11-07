Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne troops train alongside NATO Allies during exercise Iron Spear [Image 2 of 7]

    Task Force Marne troops train alongside NATO Allies during exercise Iron Spear

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational troops representing Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and the U.S., including the U.S. Army’s Charlie and Bravo Companies 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion”, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stage their vehicles before a firepower demonstration during exercise Iron Spear in Adazi, Latvia, Nov. 13, 2023. The exercise included elements of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups from Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

