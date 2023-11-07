Brig. Gen. Dan Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, took part in the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade Nov. 10. Marching in the parade were Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, The Adjutant General for the Maryland National Guard who served as the parade’s grand marshal, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8121996
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-VX676-1004
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Baltimore [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Baltimore
