    Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Baltimore [Image 4 of 12]

    Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Brig. Gen. Dan Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, took part in the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade Nov. 10. Marching in the parade were Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, The Adjutant General for the Maryland National Guard who served as the parade’s grand marshal, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 08:49
    Photo ID: 8121986
    VIRIN: 231110-A-FZ134-1005
    Resolution: 4179x2848
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Baltimore [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baltimore
    Veterans Day
    Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Dan Hershkowitz

