Army Reserve helps honor veterans in Baltimore

Brig. Gen. Dan Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, took part in the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade Nov. 10. Marching in the parade were Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, The Adjutant General for the Maryland National Guard who served as the parade’s grand marshal, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

