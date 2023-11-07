Turkish, US, NATO partners observe Atatürk Memorial Day at Incirlik Air Base

Turkish air force, U.S. Air Force and NATO partners of Qatar, Spain and Poland observe an annual Atatürk Memorial Day during a formal ceremony Nov. 10, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is credited with the birth and modernization of Türkiye and his accomplishments are celebrated throughout the nation. This year, service members commemorated the 85th anniversary of his passing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

