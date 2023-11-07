Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish, US, NATO partners observe Atatürk Memorial Day at Incirlik Air Base [Image 10 of 11]

    Turkish, US, NATO partners observe Atatürk Memorial Day at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Turkish air force, U.S. Air Force and NATO partners of Qatar, Spain and Poland observe an annual Atatürk Memorial Day during a formal ceremony Nov. 10, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is credited with the birth and modernization of Türkiye and his accomplishments are celebrated throughout the nation. This year, service members commemorated the 85th anniversary of his passing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 07:50
    Photo ID: 8121901
    VIRIN: 231110-F-YW474-1161
    Resolution: 4891x2751
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turkish, US, NATO partners observe Atatürk Memorial Day at Incirlik Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    memorial
    Ataturk
    Incirlik Air Base
    partnership
    39th Air Base Wing

