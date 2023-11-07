Turkish, US, NATO partners observe Atatürk Memorial Day at Incirlik Air Base

The Turkish air force 10th Tanker Base Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, salute a monument of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during the Atatürk Memorial Day Ceremony Nov. 10, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The ceremony brought members from across the base together to honor Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of modern Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

