    United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (USNMRTU) Chinhae Staff and Republic of Korea Medical Forces Successfully Conclude the 2023 ROK-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (USNMRTU) Chinhae Staff and Republic of Korea Medical Forces Successfully Conclude the 2023 ROK-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    The 2023 Republic of Korea-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference promoted interoperability between Republic of Korea operational medical forces and medical staff with U.S. Navy operational medical forces.

