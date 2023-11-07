United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (USNMRTU) Chinhae Staff and Republic of Korea Medical Forces Successfully Conclude the 2023 ROK-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference

United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Chinhae Staff and Republic of Korea medical forces during the 2023 Republic of Korea-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference in Jinhae, South Korea
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 22:13
|Photo ID:
|8121413
|VIRIN:
|231102-O-TE110-8968
|Resolution:
|1579x710
|Size:
|256.48 KB
|Location:
|JINHAE, 47, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
