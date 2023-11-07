United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (USNMRTU) Chinhae Staff and Republic of Korea Medical Forces Successfully Conclude the 2023 ROK-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference

JINHAE, South Korea—United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Chinhae Staff and Republic of Korea medical forces are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 2023 Republic of Korea-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference. The event took place at the Maritime Medical Center in Jinhae, South Korea on November 2, and marked a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation between medical professionals from both nations.



This conference was to promoted cooperation and interoperability between Republic of Korea operational medical forces and medical staff with U.S. Navy operational medical forces and medical staff. This collaboration is vital for working together as allies to project medical power within the area of responsibility.



This conference held immense importance as it marked the first of its kind since 2019. The event had been postponed in previous years due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The conference witnessed collaborative discussions, knowledge sharing, and hands-on demonstrations that will serve to strengthen the collective medical capabilities of both the Republic of Korea and the U.S. Navy within the region.



The successful completion of the 2023 ROK-US Naval Medical Cooperation Conference underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance medical readiness and cooperative efforts in Naval medicine.



“United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Chinhae is dedicated to advancing medical collaboration and promoting partnerships between Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy medical professionals,” said USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer T. Blair Hines. “We are committed to building a strong alliance in the field of naval medicine these relationships are crucial to achieving shared objectives and maintaining medical readiness for our Joint Forces.”



USNMRTC Yokosuka provides healthcare services and ensures medical readiness to the INDO-PACIFIC area of responsibility covering nearly 9 million square kilometers (8,920,530.52 km²). Our organization serves over 337,000 operational forces, including the U.S. Seventh Fleet, III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Forces Japan, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, U.S. Forces Korea in the Republic of Korea, and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory. USNMRTC Yokosuka provides a vast array of healthcare to our service-members, families, and Allied Forces from primary and specialty medical care to dental services. USNMRTC Yokosuka leads the AOR with breakthrough performances in healthcare delivery Key Performance Indicators and consistently implements innovative programs to deliver specialty healthcare services efficiently across vast distances.

