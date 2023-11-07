Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Jayson Nwigwe Grenade Qualification [Image 5 of 10]

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Jayson Nwigwe Grenade Qualification

    FORT WALKER, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Jayson Nwigwe is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) assigned to A Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Dallas, Texas. Nwigwe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, and is shown here going through the grenade qualification range November 1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 8119702
    VIRIN: 231101-O-PX639-7524
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.85 MB
    Location: FORT WALKER, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Jayson Nwigwe Grenade Qualification [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

