Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Jayson Nwigwe is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Jayson Nwigwe is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) assigned to A Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Dallas, Texas. Nwigwe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Jayson Nwigwe



2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Jayson Nwigwe is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) assigned to A Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Dallas, Texas. Nwigwe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Spc. Jayson Nwigwe is a member of the Brigade’s Best Squad 2024 and will compete at the U.S. Army Cyber Command Best Squad competition next summer.

Education: Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas / College: Brigham Young University, Bachelor of Science in Economics

Certifications/Training: Basic Leadership Course-CL



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

To serve our country is to make personal sacrifices to maintain peace and freedom. I joined the Army to be a part something bigger than myself. To push myself mentally and physically, creating the best version of me.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING?

To prepare for the competition, I would strength train five days a week, ruck twice a week, and aerobics three times a week. In addition, each day the squad would practice our Soldier task and drills outlined in Expert Soldier Badge TRADOC Pamphlet.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

It is important to compete to hone your warrior task and skills, to be able to showcase that regardless of my MOS – I am first and foremost a Soldier. I enjoyed the camaraderie, not only just between my squad, but the other competitors as well.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

I want to become a Sergeant to help prepare and motivate the future generation of Soldiers as my Non-Commissioned Officers have done for me. I also want to become an Exploitation Analyst to further my expertise in cyber.



DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“Make sure your worst enemy doesn’t live between your own two ears.” —Laird Hamilton

"If you don't take risks, you can't create a future." –Monkey D. Luffy