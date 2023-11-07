FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Jayson Nwigwe is a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst (DNEA) assigned to A Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Dallas, Texas. Nwigwe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, and is shown here completing his 12-mile ruck march, November 2.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8119704
|VIRIN:
|231102-O-PX639-5392
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Jayson Nwigwe 12-Mile Ruck [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
