SECDEF Visit to Seoul

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Shin Wonsik in Seoul, Nov. 12, 2023. The two defense leaders were joined by Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru for a Trilateral Ministerial Meeting. The three leaders discussed shared regional security concerns and reviewed the implementation of trilateral security cooperation lines of effort and ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation to address these kinds of security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

