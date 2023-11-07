Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III renders honors during the playing of Taps during a visit to the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, Nov. 12, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2023 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8119640
|VIRIN:
|231112-D-TT977-1220
|Resolution:
|7330x4887
|Size:
|19.76 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visit to Seoul [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
