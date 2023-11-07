Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visit to Seoul [Image 6 of 8]

    SECDEF Visit to Seoul

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Shin Wonsik in Seoul, Nov. 12, 2023. The two defense leaders were joined by Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru for a Trilateral Ministerial Meeting. The three leaders discussed shared regional security concerns and reviewed the implementation of trilateral security cooperation lines of effort and ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation to address these kinds of security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    VIRIN: 231112-D-TT977-1066
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visit to Seoul [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

