JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 11, 2023) A member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Bowfin Base, records the National Sojourners representatives as they retire the colors during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Submarine Park and Parche Memorial Nov. 11, 2023. The event honored submarine veterans past and present and paid a special tribute to submariners who have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 8119300 VIRIN: 231111-N-SS492-1095 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.36 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran's Day [Image 14 of 14], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.