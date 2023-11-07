JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 11, 2023) Members of the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Bowfin Base hang a lei in honor of fallen submariners on eternal patrol during a Veterans Day ceremony held at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Nov. 11, 2023. The event honored submarine veterans past and present and paid a special tribute to submariners who have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2023 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8119292
|VIRIN:
|231111-N-SS492-1043
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran'S Day [Image 14 of 14], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT