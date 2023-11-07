Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran'S Day [Image 6 of 14]

    Veteran'S Day

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer B Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 11, 2023) Members of the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Bowfin Base hang a lei in honor of fallen submariners on eternal patrol during a Veterans Day ceremony held at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Nov. 11, 2023. The event honored submarine veterans past and present and paid a special tribute to submariners who have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 17:44
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
