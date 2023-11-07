Veteran's day

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 11, 2023) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Nov. 11, 2023. Seif served as the guest speaker for the ceremony, which the U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. Bowfin Base hosted. The event honored submarine veterans past and present and paid a special tribute to submariners who have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

