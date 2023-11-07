Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARSOUTH Soldier and Drill Sergeant reunited at Southern Vanguard 24 [Image 3 of 4]

    ARSOUTH Soldier and Drill Sergeant reunited at Southern Vanguard 24

    BELEM, BRAZIL

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Tifani Summers 

    U.S. Army South

    Sgt. 1st Class Ronnie Lewellen, an advisor assigned to the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, conducts jungle movement and transportation methods during the academics portion of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 3, 2023. During jungle familiarization, Lewellen reconnected with one of his trainees from basic combat training.
    (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Tifani Summers)

