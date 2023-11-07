ARSOUTH Soldier and Drill Sergeant reunited at Southern Vanguard 24

Spc. Joshua Taeckens, a public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to U.S. Army South, covers U.S. Army Soldiers during Brazilian Army jungle familarization training in Belem, Brazil, on Nov. 3, 2023. During jungle familiarization, Taeckens reconnected with one of his drill sergeants from basic combat training.

(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Tifani Summers)

