Sgt. 1st Class Ronnie Lewellen, an advisor assigned to the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, conducts jungle movement and transportation methods during the academics portion of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 3, 2023. During jungle familiarization, Lewellen reconnected with one of his trainees from basic combat training.
(U.S. Army photo by Maj. Tifani Summers)
ARSOUTH Soldier and Drill Sergeant reunited at Southern Vanguard 24
