Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 Operations Brief [Image 2 of 2]

    Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 Operations Brief

    MALAYSIA

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (3 Nov. 2023) Lcdr. Julian Abellar operations officer for USS Manchester (LCS 14) discusses the upcoming combined sailing evolution with his Royal Malaysian Navy counterpart Lt. Cmdr. Rozai during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 onboard Lumut Naval Base, Nov. 3.MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring) Specialist Justin Suring)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.11.2023 04:32
    Photo ID: 8118734
    VIRIN: 231103-N-PK180-1024
    Resolution: 5639x3759
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 Operations Brief [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 Operations Brief
    Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 Operations Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    u.s. 7th fleet
    USS Manchester (LCS 14) LCS
    DESRON 7
    MTA Malaysia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT