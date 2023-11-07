Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 Operations Brief

LUMUT, Malaysia (3 Nov. 2023) Lcdr. Julian Abellar operations officer for USS Manchester (LCS 14) discusses the upcoming combined sailing evolution with his Royal Malaysian Navy counterpart Lt. Cmdr. Rozai during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 onboard Lumut Naval Base, Nov. 3.MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring) Specialist Justin Suring)

