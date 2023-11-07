Maritime Training Activity Malaysia 2023 Operations Brief

LUMUT, Malaysia (3 Nov. 2023) Officers with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) discuss a combined sailing evolution with Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Zaki during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2023 (Nov. 3). MTA Malaysia highlights the 4th iteration of the series as one of many exercises that allow the U.S. and Royal Malaysian navies to work together, enhancing maritime security and capabilities in the full range of maritime warfare. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

