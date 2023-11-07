USS Nebraska Names Spaces to Honor Home State

NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, Wash. (Nov. 10, 2023) Aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739), a placard is installed on the door of the commanding officer’s cabin to commemorate the city of Lincoln, Nebraska. The submarine is naming each of its working and living spaces after communities throughout the state of Nebraska. USS Nebraska is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, providing the most survivable leg to the strategic deterrent triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Corey T. Jones)

