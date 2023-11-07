USS Nebraska Names Spaces to Honor Home State

NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, Wash. (Nov. 10, 2023) USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) (Blue) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Vance Scott (center) and Supply Officer Lt. j.g. Jenny Li pose for a photo in the ship’s wardroom. The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine crew is naming each of its working and living spaces after communities throughout the state of Nebraska. USS Nebraska is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, providing the most survivable leg to the strategic deterrent triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Corey T. Jones)

