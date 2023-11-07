A U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake is placed on a presentation table for a cake cutting ceremony by Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, in celebration of the Marine Corps 248th Birthday on the Nylands Brigade Military Base, Finland, on Nov. 10, 2023. The cake cutting ceremony was held in honor of the 248th Marine Corps birthday to reflect on the traditions, history and legacy of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 12:31 Photo ID: 8118083 VIRIN: 231110-M-MU578-1006 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 27 MB Location: DRAGSVIK, FI Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Hosts Marine Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony for the Marine Corps 248th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.