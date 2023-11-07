Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Hosts Marine Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony for the Marine Corps 248th Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Lt.Col. Emmaline J. Hill, left, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Commander Pekka Snellman, chief of staff of the Nylands Brigade, stand at attention during a cake cutting ceremony on the Nylands Brigade Military Base, Finland, on Nov. 10, 2023. The cake cutting ceremony was held in honor of the 248th Marine Corps birthday to reflect on the traditions, history and legacy of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

