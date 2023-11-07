Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Hosts Marine Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony for the Marine Corps 248th Birthday [Image 1 of 6]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Hosts Marine Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony for the Marine Corps 248th Birthday

    DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt.Col. Emmaline J. Hill, left, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, passes a piece of birthday cake to the guest of honor Commander Pekka Snellman, chief of staff of the Nylands Brigade, during a cake cutting ceremony on the Nylands Brigade Military Base, Finland, on Nov. 10, 2023. The cake cutting ceremony was held in honor of the 248th Marine Corps birthday to reflect on the traditions, history and legacy of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 12:31
    Photo ID: 8118081
    VIRIN: 231110-M-MU578-1125
    Location: DRAGSVIK, FI
    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Hosts Marine Corps Cake Cutting Ceremony for the Marine Corps 248th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

