Best Squad Snapshot: Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe Command Board

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe (right) is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) assigned to C Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Fayetteville, N.C. Rappe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, and is shown here answering questions during a Command Board, November 2.

