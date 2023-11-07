Best Squad Snapshot: Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe Obstacle Course

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) assigned to C Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Fayetteville, N.C. Rappe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, and is shown here going through an obstacle course, November 1.

